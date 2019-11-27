Menu
1998 Toyota Tacoma

1998 Toyota Tacoma

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$7,000

  • 211,283KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4395645
  • Stock #: 124200A
  • VIN: 4TAWN74N3WZ127643
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

New Arrival! This 1998 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today. This 4X4 pickup has 211283 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • cassette player
  • 2 door
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
  • Tires: Profile: 75
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
Trim
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Other rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
Convenience
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Clock: In-dash
Additional Features
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Cancellable Passenger Airbag
  • Vehicle Emissions: Federal
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • Passenger vanity mirrors
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Manual passenger mirror adjustment
  • Manual driver mirror adjustment
  • Rear jump seat
  • Type of tires: M+S
  • Fuel Capacity: 68 L
  • Front Head Room: 971 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1349 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1387 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 902 mm
  • Passenger airbag deactivation switch
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1355 mm
  • Overall Length: 4585 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1375 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2315 kg
  • Overall Width: 1690 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3094 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1358 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 691 mm
  • Overall height: 1710 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

