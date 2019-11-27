New Arrival! This 1998 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today. This 4X4 pickup has 211283 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- Fixed antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 4
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- cassette player
- 2 door
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
- Tires: Profile: 75
- Diameter of tires: 15.0
- Safety
- Trim
- Suspension
-
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Front Independent Suspension
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Other rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Convenience
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Cupholders: Front
- Clock: In-dash
- Additional Features
- Front Reading Lights
- Automatic locking hubs
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door pockets: Driver and passenger
- Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- Cancellable Passenger Airbag
- Vehicle Emissions: Federal
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- Passenger vanity mirrors
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Manual passenger mirror adjustment
- Manual driver mirror adjustment
- Rear jump seat
- Type of tires: M+S
- Fuel Capacity: 68 L
- Front Head Room: 971 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1349 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1387 mm
- Rear Head Room: 902 mm
- Passenger airbag deactivation switch
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1355 mm
- Overall Length: 4585 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1375 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2315 kg
- Overall Width: 1690 mm
- Wheelbase: 3094 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1358 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 691 mm
- Overall height: 1710 mm
