Menu
Account
Sign In

1999 Land Rover Defender

110 Turbo Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Land Rover Defender

110 Turbo Diesel

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4549623
  2. 4549623
  3. 4549623
  4. 4549623
  5. 4549623
  6. 4549623
  7. 4549623
  8. 4549623
  9. 4549623
  10. 4549623
  11. 4549623
  12. 4549623
  13. 4549623
  14. 4549623
  15. 4549623
  16. 4549623
Contact Seller

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 234,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4549623
  • Stock #: F172959
  • VIN: SALLDHM88XA172959
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5
AMAZING 1999 Land Rover Defender 110 Turbo Diesel! Only 234000kms! Options include:



- sunroof
- heat
- body reconditioned
- everything refreshed
- upgraded wheels and tires
- everything works as it should 
- runs and drives very well
- AM/FM/CD audio system

- snorkel



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2014 Nissan Altima 3...
 109,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Accord EX
 110,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 74,000 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message