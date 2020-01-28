5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7
604-321-7668
+ taxes & licensing
AMAZING 1999 Land Rover Defender 110 Turbo Diesel! Only 234000kms! Options include:
- sunroof
- heat
- body reconditioned
- everything refreshed
- upgraded wheels and tires
- everything works as it should
- runs and drives very well
- AM/FM/CD audio system
- snorkel
AND TONS MORE!
All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report!
