1999 Lexus RX 300

4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4420038
  • Stock #: F021091
  • VIN: JT6HF10U6X0021091
Exterior Colour
Burnished Gold Metallic [gold]
Interior Colour
Ivory W/front Bucket Seats [off-white]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
NICE 1999 Lexus RX300! Only 179000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- leather seats

- heated seats

- AM/FM/CD audio

- automatic headlights



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Dual front side impact airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Cassette
  • Trip Computer
  • Diversity antenna
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Genuine wood dashboard insert
  • Driver seat mounted armrest
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • Mode Select Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

