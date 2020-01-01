1999 Lexus RX 300

NICE 1999 Lexus RX300! Only 179000kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- leather seats



- heated seats



- AM/FM/CD audio



- automatic headlights







AND TONS MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

Safety Security System

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Cassette

Trip Computer

Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Rear Window Wiper

Front fog lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Seating Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Genuine wood dashboard insert

Driver seat mounted armrest

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

Mode Select Transmission

