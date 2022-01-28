$39,900+ tax & licensing
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
LP Auto
604-321-7668
2000 BMW Z3
M Cabriolet
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7
99,100KM
Used
- VIN: WBSCK9343YLC91321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic [blue]
- Interior Colour Black W/heated Front Seats [black]
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
Vehicle Description
Local vehicle all its life. RARE example of a all original vehicle.
Options include:
- In car cellphone
- Soft top cover
- Zip on windscreen
- Keyless Entry
- 5 Speed Manual
- Heated Seats
- Power Soft Top
- Dual Exhaust
- Staggered Deep Lip Rims
- Power Options
AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Driver Seat
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
