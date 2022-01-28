Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 BMW Z3

99,100 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2000 BMW Z3

2000 BMW Z3

M Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle

2000 BMW Z3

M Cabriolet

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 8252262
  2. 8252262
  3. 8252262
  4. 8252262
  5. 8252262
  6. 8252262
  7. 8252262
  8. 8252262
  9. 8252262
  10. 8252262
  11. 8252262
  12. 8252262
  13. 8252262
  14. 8252262
  15. 8252262
  16. 8252262
  17. 8252262
  18. 8252262
  19. 8252262
  20. 8252262
  21. 8252262
  22. 8252262
  23. 8252262
  24. 8252262
  25. 8252262
  26. 8252262
  27. 8252262
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8252262
  • Stock #: PC91321
  • VIN: WBSCK9343YLC91321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black W/heated Front Seats [black]
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # PC91321
  • Mileage 99,100 KM

Vehicle Description

STUNNING 2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster with only 99100km!!  

Local vehicle all its life. RARE example of a all original vehicle.



Options include:



- In car cellphone

- Soft top cover

- Zip on windscreen

- Keyless Entry

- 5 Speed Manual

- Heated Seats

- Power Soft Top

- Dual Exhaust

- Staggered Deep Lip Rims

- Power Options




AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Driver Seat
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2014 Honda Civic Tou...
 140,500 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL
 96,500 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover Evoq...
 98,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory