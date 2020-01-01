Menu
2000 Ford F-150

2000 Ford F-150

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,246KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4470414
  • Stock #: PA82764
  • VIN: 2FTZX1725YCA82764
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

New Arrival! This 2000 Ford F-150 is for sale today. This pickup has 165246 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.2L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine.

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0
  • Type of tires: AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Convenience
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
Trim
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Rear bench
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Cancellable Passenger Airbag
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 960 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1643 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1036 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1039 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1621 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 818 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km
  • Passenger airbag deactivation switch
  • Front Hip Room: 1557 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1648 mm
  • Overall Width: 1991 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2721 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

