New Arrival! This 2000 Ford F-150 is for sale today. This pickup has 165246 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.2L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Profile: 70
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Diameter of tires: 16.0
- Type of tires: AS
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Fixed antenna
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Front Independent Suspension
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Short and long arm front suspension
- Convenience
-
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Trim
-
- Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Rear bench
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
- Cancellable Passenger Airbag
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- Wheel Diameter: 16
- Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV
- Wheel Width: 7
- Fold-up cushion rear seats
- Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
- Clock: In-radio display
- Tires: Width: 235 mm
- Rear Head Room: 960 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1643 mm
- Front Head Room: 1036 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1039 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1621 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 818 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km
- Passenger airbag deactivation switch
- Front Hip Room: 1557 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1648 mm
- Overall Width: 1991 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2721 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.