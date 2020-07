2000 Mazda MPV

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Safety Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Speed-proportional power steering

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Rear door type: Liftgate

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

Wheel Width: 6

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Right rear passenger door type: Sliding

Full Third Row Seat

Left rear passenger door type: Sliding

Front captain chairs

Clock: In-radio display

Fuel Capacity: 70 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.6 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 939 mm

Overall Height: 1745 mm

Overall Width: 1832 mm

Front Hip Room: 1387 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 965 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km

3rd Row Leg Room: 903 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1190 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1476 mm

Front Leg Room: 1037 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1520 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1591 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1544 mm

Wheelbase: 2840 mm

Overall Length: 4750 mm

