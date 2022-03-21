$CALL+ tax & licensing
Columbia Chrysler
604-273-8018
2002 Honda Civic
Columbia Chrysler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
250,513KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8943430
- Stock #: PW6654A
- VIN: 2HGES16832H918988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,513 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
