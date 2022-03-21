Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Honda Civic

250,513 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Honda Civic

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

  1. 8943430
  2. 8943430
  3. 8943430
  4. 8943430
  5. 8943430
  6. 8943430
  7. 8943430
  8. 8943430
  9. 8943430
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

250,513KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8943430
  • Stock #: PW6654A
  • VIN: 2HGES16832H918988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW6654A
  • Mileage 250,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2015 Nissan Rogue
73,928 KM
$24,860 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape
55,339 KM
$28,985 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
36,001 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-8018

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory