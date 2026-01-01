$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2003 Nissan 350Z
Touring 2dr Coupe | MANUAL
Location
Huneybae Auto Group
2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5
778-228-7319
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # HB502
- Mileage 191,137 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 Nissan 350Z Coupe | RWD | Pure Driver’s Car
30-Day Buyer Protection Program Included
Fresh Trade | Rare Find
Clean Title
Rear-Wheel Drive Performance
Iconic Z-Car Styling
This 2003 Nissan 350Z Coupe delivers raw, naturally aspirated performance with classic Japanese sports-car DNA. Lightweight, balanced, and built for drivers who love the road, the 350Z is a true enthusiast’s machine.
Highlights & Features:
• 3.5L V6 Engine
• Rear-Wheel Drive
• Sport-Tuned Suspension
• Driver-Focused Cockpit
• Sharp Handling & Responsive Steering
• Iconic Nissan Z Coupe Design
Well maintained and ready for its next owner.
Viewings by appointment only
Call or email to book your private viewing
Dealer License # 50529
Disclaimer: All used vehicles are subject to a $995 documentation fee plus applicable taxes. Pricing may vary depending on vehicle and lender.
Vehicle Features
Huneybae Auto Group
778-228-7319