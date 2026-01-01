Menu
2003 Nissan 350Z Coupe | RWD | Pure Driver's Car
30-Day Buyer Protection Program Included

Fresh Trade | Rare Find
Clean Title
Rear-Wheel Drive Performance
Iconic Z-Car Styling

This 2003 Nissan 350Z Coupe delivers raw, naturally aspirated performance with classic Japanese sports-car DNA. Lightweight, balanced, and built for drivers who love the road, the 350Z is a true enthusiast's machine.

Highlights & Features:
• 3.5L V6 Engine
• Rear-Wheel Drive
• Sport-Tuned Suspension
• Driver-Focused Cockpit
• Sharp Handling & Responsive Steering
• Iconic Nissan Z Coupe Design

Well maintained and ready for its next owner.

Viewings by appointment only
Call or email to book your private viewing

Stock # HB502
Dealer License # 50529

Don't like your current car?
New to Canada?
No credit / Bad credit?
High interest rate?

Call or Text: 778-228-7319
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED (conditions apply)

Disclaimer: All used vehicles are subject to a $995 documentation fee plus applicable taxes. Pricing may vary depending on vehicle and lender.

2003 Nissan 350Z

191,137 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2003 Nissan 350Z

Touring 2dr Coupe | MANUAL

13510865

2003 Nissan 350Z

Touring 2dr Coupe | MANUAL

Location

Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-7319

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,137KM
VIN JN1AZ34E93T007438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # HB502
  • Mileage 191,137 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Nissan 350Z Coupe | RWD | Pure Driver’s Car
30-Day Buyer Protection Program Included


Fresh Trade | Rare Find
Clean Title
Rear-Wheel Drive Performance
Iconic Z-Car Styling


This 2003 Nissan 350Z Coupe delivers raw, naturally aspirated performance with classic Japanese sports-car DNA. Lightweight, balanced, and built for drivers who love the road, the 350Z is a true enthusiast’s machine.


Highlights & Features:
• 3.5L V6 Engine
• Rear-Wheel Drive
• Sport-Tuned Suspension
• Driver-Focused Cockpit
• Sharp Handling & Responsive Steering
• Iconic Nissan Z Coupe Design


Well maintained and ready for its next owner.


Viewings by appointment only
Call or email to book your private viewing


Stock # HB502
Dealer License # 50529



Don’t like your current car?
New to Canada?
No credit / Bad credit?
High interest rate?


Call or Text: 778-228-7319
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED (conditions apply)


 


Disclaimer: All used vehicles are subject to a $995 documentation fee plus applicable taxes. Pricing may vary depending on vehicle and lender.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Huneybae Auto Group

Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-7319

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Huneybae Auto Group

778-228-7319

2003 Nissan 350Z