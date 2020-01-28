Menu
2004 Audi S4

2dr All-wheel Drive Quattro Cabriolet

2004 Audi S4

2dr All-wheel Drive Quattro Cabriolet

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

Contact Seller

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4567131
  • Stock #: F900066
  • VIN: WUARL48H74K900066
Exterior Colour
Light Silver Metallic/black Roof [silver]
Interior Colour
Black W/silk Nappa Leather Seat Upholstery [black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
SUPER RARE 2004 Audi S4 Quattro Cabriolet! 4.2L V8! 6 Speed Manual Transmission! Options include:



- keyless entry

- automatic headlights

- heated seats

- dual zone automatic climate control

- power seats

- cruise control

- AM/FM/Cassette/CD Audio

- wind deflector

- full service history



AND SO MUCH MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Dual front side impact airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Cassette
  • Trip Computer
  • Diversity antenna
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • High intensity discharge headlights
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
  • Bodyside mouldings
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Genuine wood console insert
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Genuine wood dashboard insert
  • Genuine wood door panel insert
  • Sport steering wheel
  • Glass rear window
  • Integrated roll-over protection
  • Convertible roof lining
  • Power convertible roof
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

