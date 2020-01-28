SUPER RARE 2004 Audi S4 Quattro Cabriolet! 4.2L V8! 6 Speed Manual Transmission! Options include:







- keyless entry



- automatic headlights



- heated seats



- dual zone automatic climate control



- power seats



- cruise control



- AM/FM/Cassette/CD Audio



- wind deflector



- full service history







AND SO MUCH MORE!







All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report!







Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Cassette

Trip Computer

Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels

High intensity discharge headlights

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights

Headlight cleaning Trim Leather upholstery

Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob

Bodyside mouldings Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Genuine wood console insert Suspension Sport Suspension Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Genuine wood dashboard insert

Genuine wood door panel insert

Sport steering wheel

Glass rear window

Integrated roll-over protection

Convertible roof lining

Power convertible roof

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

