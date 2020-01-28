SUPER RARE 2004 Audi S4 Quattro Cabriolet! 4.2L V8! 6 Speed Manual Transmission! Options include:
- keyless entry
- automatic headlights
- heated seats
- dual zone automatic climate control
- power seats
- cruise control
- AM/FM/Cassette/CD Audio
- wind deflector
- full service history
AND SO MUCH MORE!
All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
- Safety
-
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Front dual zone A/C
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Cassette
- Trip Computer
- Diversity antenna
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- High intensity discharge headlights
- Front fog lights
- Rear fog lights
- Headlight cleaning
- Trim
-
- Leather upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather shift knob
- Bodyside mouldings
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Automatic temperature control
- Genuine wood console insert
- Suspension
-
- Seating
-
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Electronic stability
- Radio data system
- Genuine wood dashboard insert
- Genuine wood door panel insert
- Sport steering wheel
- Glass rear window
- Integrated roll-over protection
- Convertible roof lining
- Power convertible roof
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- Variable intake manifold
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.