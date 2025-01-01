Menu
<p>2004 HONDA CR-V EX</p> <p>Fresh Trade !! Rare Find</p> <p>Clean title</p> <p> </p> <p>Disclaimer- All used cars are subject to $995 doc fee & taxes. Varies with vehicle & lenders.</p> <p>VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY,</p> <p> </p> <p>CALL OR EMAIL FOR VIEWING.</p> <p> </p> <p>Stock#HB366</p> <p>DL#50529</p> <p> </p> <p>Don’t like your current car??</p> <p>New Comers??</p> <p>NO CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT??</p> <p>High Interest rate??</p> <p> </p> <p>7782287319</p> <p>WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED* (conditions apply)</p>

334,349 KM

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing
Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-7319

Used
334,349KM
VIN JHLRD78984C808689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HB366
  • Mileage 334,349 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 HONDA CR-V EX


Fresh Trade !! Rare Find


Clean title


 


Disclaimer- All used cars are subject to $995 doc fee & taxes. Varies with vehicle & lenders.


VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY,


 


CALL OR EMAIL FOR VIEWING.


 


Stock#HB366


DL#50529


 


Don’t like your current car??


New Comers??


NO CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT??


High Interest rate??


 


7782287319


WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED* (conditions apply)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

