2004 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L Automatic
Location
Huneybae Auto Group
2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5
778-228-7319
Used
334,349KM
VIN JHLRD78984C808689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # HB366
- Mileage 334,349 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 HONDA CR-V EX
Fresh Trade !! Rare Find
Clean title
Disclaimer- All used cars are subject to $995 doc fee & taxes. Varies with vehicle & lenders.
VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY,
CALL OR EMAIL FOR VIEWING.
DL#50529
Don’t like your current car??
New Comers??
NO CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT??
High Interest rate??
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED* (conditions apply)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
Entertainment System
