2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Cassette Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Bodyside mouldings Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Genuine wood console insert Seating MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Audio memory HVAC memory Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Power adjustable rear head restraints Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Childseat sensing airbag Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Auto-levelling suspension Adaptive suspension Tracker System Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support

