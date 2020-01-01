2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Interior ColourCharcoal W/nappa Leather Seat Trim [dk.grey]
Body StyleSedan
Fuel TypeGasoline
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine8-cylinder
Doors4-door
Passengers5
Stock #F115132
Mileage113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT 2004 Mercedes-Benz E500 4MATIC Sedan! Only 113000kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- automatic headlights
- navigation
- sunroof
- heated seats
- 4 zone automatic climate control
- cruise control
AND LOTS MORE!
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Cassette
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Bodyside mouldings
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Audio memory
HVAC memory
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Adaptive suspension
Tracker System
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
