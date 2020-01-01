Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

E 500 4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

113,000KM
Used
  • VIN: WDBUF83J04X115132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic [silver]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal W/nappa Leather Seat Trim [dk.grey]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2004 Mercedes-Benz E500 4MATIC Sedan! Only 113000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- automatic headlights

- navigation

- sunroof

- heated seats

- 4 zone automatic climate control

- cruise control



AND LOTS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Cassette
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Bodyside mouldings
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Audio memory
HVAC memory
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Adaptive suspension
Tracker System
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

