2004 NISSAN MURANO SE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE

Highlight Feature

- Backup Camera

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Seats

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2004 Nissan Murano

146,934 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2004 Nissan Murano

SE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA/ POWER SUNROOF

12423177

2004 Nissan Murano

SE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA/ POWER SUNROOF

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,934KM
VIN JN8AZ08W74W335492

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,934 KM

2004 NISSAN MURANO SE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE

Highlight Feature

- Backup Camera

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Seats

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Brake Assist
Electronic Brake Distribution
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters

Tilt Steering Column
Front Bucket Seats
Lockable glove box
Dual front/rear cup holders
Assist grips
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Immobilizer system
Vehicle security system
Electric rear window defroster
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
HomeLink universal transceiver
Under cargo floor storage

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent wiper
Front fog lamps

Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front/rear tow hooks
All-Wheel Drive
Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers

3-point seat belts all seating positions

Dark chrome front grille

coolant temp
(2) rear
(1) front
manual shift mode
Rear B-pillar A/C vents
Coin box w/lid
Side sills
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
P235/65TR18 all-season tires
Front dual overhead map lamps
Illuminated entry system w/light fade-out feature
Real aluminum trim
Rear dual overhead reading lights
3.5L DOHC MFI V6 engine
Double-tipped platinum spark plugs
Electronically controlled liquid-filled engine mounts
Temporary spare tire located under cargo area floor
ELR seat belt for driver
LATCH child safety seat system-inc: lower anchors & tethers for children
Reinforced front side member/front pillar/body sill
Driver & front passenger side-impact supplemental airbags
SE Badging
21.7 gallon fuel tank
Rear spoiler w/high-mounted stop light
Front & side window defogger vents
Driver & front passenger dual-stage supplemental airbags
Front & rear roof-mounted curtain side-impact supplemental airbags
fold down center armrest & cargo area release levers
Large lockable center console w/sliding armrest
twin LCD trip odometers
Amber-colored gauge & meter faces
Air conditioning w/dual zone climate control
6.3 LCD display monitor
Flip out front door pockets & rear door pockets
4-wheel independent sport-tuned suspension
ALR/ELR seat belts for outboard passengers
Front active head restraint
Body-colored front/rear bumper w/dark silver lower bumper
Auto on/off HID halogen headlights w/retaining function
10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support & head restraint
4-way manual passenger seat w/head restraint
60/40 split-fold reclining rear seat w/head restraints
Pwr windows w/lockout
(1) inside rear liftgate
(6) cargo floor tie downs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2004 Nissan Murano