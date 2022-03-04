Menu
2004 Subaru Forester

144,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

XS

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

144,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8532407
  Stock #: P749031
  VIN: Jf1sg65644h749031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic [silver]
  • Interior Colour Grey W/premium Moquette Cloth Upholstery [grey]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER NICE! 2004 Subaru Forester XS AWD! With only 144000KM!!!



Options include:



- Keyless entry



- Power windows



- A/C



- Sunroof



- Heated seats



AND MUCH MORE!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Split Folding Rear Seat
Two-tone paint
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Weather band radio
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Manual driver lumbar support

