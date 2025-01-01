Menu
2005 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2600, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- Air Suspension 

- Massage Seats

- Power Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,537KM
VIN SCBCR63W15C025827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC-7322T
  • Mileage 79,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
STEERING WHEEL
Pwr windows
Front/rear parking distance sensors
Infotainment centralized control system
Satellite navigation w/TMC

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electronic brake force distribution
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front/rear head/side-curtain airbags

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Oval tail lamps

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
190-amp alternator
All-Wheel Drive
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Additional Features

exterior mirrors
washers
Front side/thorax airbags
Front/rear seat belts w/pre-tensioners & load-limiting
Front/rear air dams
Automatically-deploying active rear spoiler
Frameless/fully retractable side windows
Unequal-size quad round bi-xenon low/high-beam headlamps w/auto-leveling
Dual heated electrochromic pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Full-hide leather seating upholstery & interior trim
Leather/wood center console w/storage compartment
4-position memory facility-inc: driver seat
Telephone prewiring w/Nokia docking station
Multi-zone auto climate control-inc: separate driver/front passenger controls & rear seat controls
AM/FM stereo system-inc: 6-disc CD changer located in glove box
(12) speakers
300W digital 12-channel amp
Centrally-mounted Breitling analog clock
Full rear center console/armrest w/ski hatch
6.0L DOHC 48-valve EFI twin-turbocharged W12 engine
Bosch Motronic ME7 digital engine control system
Engine braking control
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission w/OD
column-mounted shifter paddles
P275/40ZR19 performance tires
Pwr ventilated front/rear disc brakes w/floating calipers
Electronic brake w/move-off assist
23.8 gallon fuel tank

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2005 Bentley Continental