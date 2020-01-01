Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Dodge Magnum

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Dodge Magnum

Base

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,127KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4472232
  • Stock #: 853873B
  • VIN: 2D4FV48T25H508946
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Body Style
Wagon
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

New Arrival! This 2005 Dodge Magnum is for sale today. This wagon has 139127 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
  • Window grid antenna
  • AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
  • Black grille w/body-colour surround
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Fuel Capacity: 70 L
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Front Head Room: 975 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1061 mm
  • Overall Height: 1483 mm
  • Overall Width: 1882 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1021 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3048 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1427 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1410 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1463 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 968 mm
  • Curb weight: 1745 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 2027 L
  • Overall Length: 5021 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2005 Volkswagen Golf...
 222,670 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2000 Ford F-150
 165,246 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango E...
 18 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message