New Arrival! This 2005 Dodge Magnum is for sale today. This wagon has 139127 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Total Number of Speakers: 4
- Window grid antenna
- AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Diameter of tires: 17.0
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Manual front air conditioning
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
- Black grille w/body-colour surround
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Short and long arm front suspension
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Wheel Width: 7
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Door pockets: Driver
- Passenger and Rear
- Clock: In-radio display
- Fuel Capacity: 70 L
- Tires: Width: 215 mm
- Front Head Room: 975 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
- Front Leg Room: 1061 mm
- Overall Height: 1483 mm
- Overall Width: 1882 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1021 mm
- Wheelbase: 3048 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1427 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1410 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1463 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm
- Rear Head Room: 968 mm
- Curb weight: 1745 kg
- Max cargo capacity: 2027 L
- Overall Length: 5021 mm
