New Arrival! This 2005 Dodge Magnum is for sale today. This wagon has 139127 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o