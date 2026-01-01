Menu
<p>2005 HONDA ACCORD</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Feature</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1768523328240_9057591270442642 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2005 Honda Accord

163,362 KM

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,362KM
VIN 1HGCM564X5A805077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,362 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 HONDA ACCORD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Feature

- Power Window& Locks

- FM/AM Radio

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Security alarm system
cupholders
Tilt/telescopic steering column
ECU immobilizer
Remote fuel filler door release
Maintenance interval reminder
Air conditioning w/micron air filtration system
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger front airbags
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/passenger seat occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front/rear 3-point seat belts
Front seat belt pretensioners & shoulder height adjustment
Rear child safety seat anchors (LATCH)
8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
Front occupant knee bolster

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Front-wheel drive
Direct ignition system
Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes

Exterior

P205/65R15 all-season tires
Body-coloured body-side mouldings
Auto-off headlamps
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Heat rejecting green tinted glass

Power Options

Speed sensitive variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Retained accessory pwr (2004)

Trim

Body-coloured bumpers (2004)
Body-coloured door handles (2004)

Convenience

Speed synchronized variable intermittent windshield wipers
Centre console armrest w/storage
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors (2004)

Seating

Cloth front bucket seats-inc: driver seat manual height adjustment
Foldable rear seat w/lock (2004)
Fold down rear seat centre armrest w/lockable trunk pass-through

Comfort

Adjustable headrests (2004)
Rear seat heater ducts (2004)

Media / Nav / Comm

In-glass antenna (2004)

Additional Features

grade logic control
64.7 litre fuel tank
Chrome side window mouldings (2004)
Front beverage holders (2004)
Lockable glove box (2004)
(3) 12-volt accessory outlets (2004)
Front map lights (2004)
Overhead sunglass storage (2004)
Trunk light (2004)
15 steel wheels w/full wheel covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2005 Honda Accord