Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2006 VOLKWAGEN GOLF</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p><span>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</span><br><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744328577538_5897328866689652 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2005 Volkswagen Golf

172,094 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Volkswagen Golf

AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12403941

2005 Volkswagen Golf

AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12403941
  2. 12403941
  3. 12403941
  4. 12403941
  5. 12403941
  6. 12403941
  7. 12403941
  8. 12403941
  9. 12403941
  10. 12403941
  11. 12403941
  12. 12403941
  13. 12403941
  14. 12403941
  15. 12403941
  16. 12403941
  17. 12403941
  18. 12403941
  19. 12403941
  20. 12403941
  21. 12403941
  22. 12403941
  23. 12403941
  24. 12403941
  25. 12403941
  26. 12403941
  27. 12403941
  28. 12403941
  29. 12403941
  30. 12403941
  31. 12403941
  32. 12403941
  33. 12403941
  34. 12403941
  35. 12403941
  36. 12403941
  37. 12403941
Contact Seller

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,094KM
VIN 9BWEL21J854021815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7081T
  • Mileage 172,094 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 VOLKWAGEN GOLF

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- FM/AM Radio

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE'


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
brake wear indicator
Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning
trunk light
Lockable illuminated glove box
Chrome interior trim
Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts
Valet key
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
55 litre fuel tank
60 amp/hr battery
2.0L SOHC SMPI I4 engine
Digital electronic ignition w/knock sensor

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Dual-tone horn
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Driver/front passenger front airbags w/passenger sensing system

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Tinted green glass
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Body-colour grille
P195/65HR15 all-season tires
Full-size all-season spare tire/steel wheel
Body-colour bumpers w/black lower section

Media / Nav / Comm

(8) speakers
Roof-mounted amplified flexible black whip antenna
Premium AM/FM stereo w/cassette-inc: anti-theft coding

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) height-adjustable headrests
Fully reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests

Convenience

Headlights-on warning tone
Body-colour remote mirrors

Suspension

Independent torsion beam axle rear suspension

Comfort

Rear heating/air conditioning ducts

Additional Features

odometer
warning lights
load limiters
Rear ash tray
(2) front/(2) rear reading lights
temp/fuel gauges
70-amp alternator
(2) front/(1) rear cupholders
Centre sunvisor over rearview mirror
Pwr 4-wheel front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Interior dome light w/time delay
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment-inc: lifting cover
CD changer control
Integrated armrests in door panels
Side blinker lights
Front door storage pockets w/rubber lining
(2) front/(2) rear passenger assist handles
3-point front/rear seat belts w/emergency locking retractors
Console/trunk-mounted pwr outlets
(4) rear tie-down hooks
CD changer preparation w/wiring harness & mounting shelf
Open door warning/courtesy lights on front doors
Blue backlit instrumentation-inc: speedometer
15 x 6 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Front/rear coil springs/telescopic gas shock absorbers/stabilizer bars
front seat pretensioners
rear outboard height adjusters
Centre console-inc: padded lid
Remote fuel door release in centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 80,361 KM $24,295 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SL/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SL/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 67,025 KM $22,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD/ LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD/ LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 71,650 KM $38,990 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

Contact Seller
2005 Volkswagen Golf