2005 Volkswagen Golf

GLS TDI

2005 Volkswagen Golf

GLS TDI

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 222,670KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4470417
  • Stock #: 277578A
  • VIN: 9BWGR61J154032959
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

New Arrival! This 2005 Volkswagen Golf is for sale today. This hatchback has 222670 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.9L I4 8V DDI SOHC Turbo Diesel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Center Console: Full with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Vehicle Emissions: Federal
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Cassette player with auto-reverse
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Tires: Width: 195 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 950 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Front Head Room: 980 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 851 mm
  • Overall Width: 1735 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1364 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1054 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1331 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1800 kg
  • Overall Length: 4189 mm
  • Overall height: 1439 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2511 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1180 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

