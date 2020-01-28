MINT 2006 Audi A3 2.0T Sportback! Only 92000kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- dual sunroofs



- heated seats



- leather seats



- cruise control



- sport seats



- 6 speed manual transmission



- dual zone automatic climate control



- AM/FM/Cassette/CD audio







AND TONS MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report!







Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Bodyside mouldings

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

