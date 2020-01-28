Menu
2006 Audi A3

2.0T

2006 Audi A3

2.0T

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

Contact Seller

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4549626
  • Stock #: F003618
  • VIN: WAUMF78P96A003618
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim Or Leather Seating Surfac
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
MINT 2006 Audi A3 2.0T Sportback! Only 92000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- dual sunroofs

- heated seats

- leather seats

- cruise control

- sport seats

- 6 speed manual transmission

- dual zone automatic climate control

- AM/FM/Cassette/CD audio



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Diversity antenna
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Trim
  • Bodyside mouldings
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

