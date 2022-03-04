Menu
2006 Ford Mustang

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

V6

2006 Ford Mustang

V6

V6

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8475129
  • Stock #: P217705
  • VIN: 1zvft84n565217705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redfire Clearcoat [red]
  • Interior Colour Medium Parchment W/leather-trimmed Bucket Seats [
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # P217705
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN! 2006 Ford Mustang Convertible! With only 159000 Miles !!!!





Options include:



- V6 engine



- Pony package



- Hood scoop



- High polish chrome rims



- Shaker 500 sound system



- Automatic transmission



- Full leather interior



AND MUCH MORE!!!



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Driver Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Power 2-way driver lumbar support

