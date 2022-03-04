$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
LP Auto
604-321-7668
2006 Ford Mustang
2006 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7
604-321-7668
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
159,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8475129
- Stock #: P217705
- VIN: 1zvft84n565217705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redfire Clearcoat [red]
- Interior Colour Medium Parchment W/leather-trimmed Bucket Seats [
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # P217705
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Options include:
- V6 engine
- Pony package
- Hood scoop
- High polish chrome rims
- Shaker 500 sound system
- Automatic transmission
- Full leather interior
AND MUCH MORE!!!
AND MUCH MORE!
Low lease/finance rates
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841
Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0
Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto
Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver
Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Driver Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From LP Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7