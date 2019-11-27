New Arrival! This 2006 GMC Savana Cargo Van is for sale today. This van has 287031 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.8L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
- Power Options
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Fixed antenna
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Safety
- Driver Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Comfort
- Windows
- Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Front Independent Suspension
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Short and long arm front suspension
- Convenience
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Cupholders: Front
- Exterior
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Diameter of tires: 16.0
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Profile: 75
- Tires: Prefix: LT
- Tires: Load Rating: E
- Additional Features
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Bucket front seats
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Door pockets: Driver and passenger
- Cancellable Passenger Airbag
- Wheel Diameter: 16
- Wheel Width: 6
- 3 Door
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
- Manual passenger mirror adjustment
- Manual driver mirror adjustment
- Rear door type: Split swing-out
- Right rear passenger door type: Split swing-out
- Grey steel rims
- Clock: In-radio display
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1049 mm
- Gross Vehicle Weight: 3901 kg
- Front Head Room: 1021 mm
- Overall Width: 2017 mm
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Urethane steering wheel trim
- Fuel Capacity: 117 L
- Passenger airbag deactivation switch
- Manual child safety locks
- Front Shoulder Room: 1748 mm
- Wheelbase: 3429 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1664 mm
- Overall Length: 5692 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 7570 L
- Overall height: 2073 mm
