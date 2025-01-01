Menu
<p>2006 HONDA CIVIC HYBRID</p> <p>Fresh Trade !! Rare Find</p> <p>Clean title</p> <p>Disclaimer- All used cars are subject to $995 doc fee & taxes. Varies with vehicle & lenders.</p> <p>VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY,</p> <p>CALL OR EMAIL FOR VIEWING.</p> <p>Stock#HB413</p> <p>DL#50529</p> <p>Don’t like your current car??</p> <p>New Comers??</p> <p>NO CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT??</p> <p>High Interest rate??</p> <p>7782287319</p> <p>WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED* (conditions apply)</p>

2006 Honda Civic

241,805 KM

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Civic

Hybrid Base CVT

13186943

2006 Honda Civic

Hybrid Base CVT

Location

Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-7319

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,805KM
VIN JHMFA36216S026412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HB413
  • Mileage 241,805 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 HONDA CIVIC HYBRID


Fresh Trade !! Rare Find


Clean title


Disclaimer- All used cars are subject to $995 doc fee & taxes. Varies with vehicle & lenders.


VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY,


CALL OR EMAIL FOR VIEWING.


Stock#HB413


DL#50529


Don’t like your current car??


New Comers??


NO CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT??


High Interest rate??


7782287319


WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED* (conditions apply)

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Huneybae Auto Group

Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-XXXX

778-228-7319

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Huneybae Auto Group

778-228-7319

2006 Honda Civic