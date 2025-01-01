$6,895+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Civic
Hybrid Base CVT
Location
Huneybae Auto Group
2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5
778-228-7319
$6,895
Used
241,805KM
VIN JHMFA36216S026412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 241,805 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 HONDA CIVIC HYBRID
Fresh Trade !! Rare Find
Clean title
Disclaimer- All used cars are subject to $995 doc fee & taxes. Varies with vehicle & lenders.
VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY,
CALL OR EMAIL FOR VIEWING.
Stock#HB413
DL#50529
Don’t like your current car??
New Comers??
NO CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT??
High Interest rate??
7782287319
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED* (conditions apply)
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Safety
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
