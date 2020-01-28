Menu
2006 Honda Civic

EX

2006 Honda Civic

EX

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 291,992KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4554243
  • Stock #: 809539B
  • VIN: 2HGFG12846H004492
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

New Arrival! This 2006 Honda Civic is for sale today. This coupe has 291,992 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 770 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1083 mm
  • Overall Height: 1396 mm
  • Overall Width: 1751 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1323 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2650 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 880 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 325 L
  • Front Head Room: 959 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1346 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1369 mm
  • Overall Length: 4440 mm
  • Curb weight: 1281 kg
  • Rear Hip Room: 1248 mm

Send A Message