New Arrival! This 2006 Honda Civic is for sale today. This coupe has 291,992 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Window grid antenna
- AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
- Total Number of Speakers: 7
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- 2 door
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Diameter of tires: 16.0
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Black grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Double wishbone rear suspension
- Windows
-
- Security
-
- Additional Features
-
- Front Reading Lights
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Door pockets: Driver and passenger
- Seatback storage: 1
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
- Wheel Diameter: 16
- Wheel Width: 6.5
- Rear door type: Trunk
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Metal-look door trim
- Mechanical remote trunk release
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Metal-look shift knob trim
- Clock: In-radio display
- Silver aluminum rims
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
- Rear Leg Room: 770 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 50 L
- Tires: Width: 205 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
- Front Leg Room: 1083 mm
- Overall Height: 1396 mm
- Overall Width: 1751 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1323 mm
- Wheelbase: 2650 mm
- Rear Head Room: 880 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 325 L
- Front Head Room: 959 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1346 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1369 mm
- Overall Length: 4440 mm
- Curb weight: 1281 kg
- Rear Hip Room: 1248 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
