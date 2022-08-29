2006 Toyota Tacoma

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 5 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9147835

9147835 Stock #: 1UTNA41591

1UTNA41591 VIN: 5TETU22N46Z241591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 114,564 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.