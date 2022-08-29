Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Tacoma

114,564 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Tacoma

2006 Toyota Tacoma

4x2 X-Runner V6 6M

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Tacoma

4x2 X-Runner V6 6M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,564KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9147835
  • Stock #: 1UTNA41591
  • VIN: 5TETU22N46Z241591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 114,564 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2021 Subaru ASCENT L...
 21,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra 4...
 81,542 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry 4-...
 105,553 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory