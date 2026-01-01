Menu
2007 HONDA CRV 4WD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Feature

- Power Window& Locks

- FM/AM Radio

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2007 Honda CR-V

116,994 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Honda CR-V

4WD LX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

13504331

2007 Honda CR-V

4WD LX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,994KM
VIN 5J6RE48367L812811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,994 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 HONDA CRV 4WD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Feature

- Power Window& Locks

- FM/AM Radio

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Childproof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners

Interior

Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Ambient console lighting
Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/active head restraints
Driver seat manual height adjustment
Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders
Retractable centre tray table w/beverage holders
Average fuel consumption indicator
Upper/lower glove compartments
(2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Heated pwr mirrors
Front & rear splash guards
P225/65R17 all-season tires

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Pwr rack-and-pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
aux input jack

Additional Features

Dual-stage
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt
dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
17 steel wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2007 Honda CR-V