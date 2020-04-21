Menu
2007 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

2007 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

Contact Seller

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 280,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4891584
  • Stock #: P003961
  • VIN: 2hjyk16547h003961
Exterior Colour
Billet Silver Metallic [silver]
Interior Colour
Grey W/leather-trimmed Seats [gray]
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
SUPER GOOD DEAL!!! 2007 Honda Ridgeline EX-L!! with 280,000KM!



Options include:



- Power windows

- Power Doorlocks

- Keyless Entry

- Sunroof

- Leather Seats

- Heated Front Seats

- Power seats

- CD Player



AND MUCH MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

