2007 Honda Ridgeline

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning Trim Leather upholstery Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.