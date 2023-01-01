$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2007 Lexus IS 250
2007 Lexus IS 250
RWD 6A
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
115,983KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10210320
- Stock #: 9UTNA55249
- VIN: JTHBK262872055249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA55249
- Mileage 115,983 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6