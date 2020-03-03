Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$5,873

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,061KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4759677
  • Stock #: P225911A
  • VIN: JM1BK323X71685589
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

New Arrival! This 2007 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today. This sedan has 157,061 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Rear Leg Room: 922 mm
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 951 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Overall Width: 1755 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1369 mm
  • Front Head Room: 994 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 325 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1065 mm
  • Overall Length: 4540 mm
  • Overall height: 1465 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1395 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1371 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2640 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1394 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 2,746 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla
 85,579 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 26,539 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message