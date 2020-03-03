2007 Mazda MAZDA3

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Type of tires: Performance AS Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Speed-proportional power steering

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

Metal-look door trim

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Rear Leg Room: 922 mm

Tires: Width: 205 mm

Rear Head Room: 951 mm

Fuel Capacity: 55 L

Overall Width: 1755 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1369 mm

Front Head Room: 994 mm

Max cargo capacity: 325 L

Front Leg Room: 1065 mm

Overall Length: 4540 mm

Overall height: 1465 mm

Front Hip Room: 1395 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1371 mm

Wheelbase: 2640 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1394 mm

