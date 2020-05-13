+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival! This 2007 Nissan Versa is for sale today. This sedan has 106,404 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles. o~o
