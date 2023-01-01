$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2008 BMW 323i
Sedan
Location
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,529KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10051809
- Stock #: 1UTNA99518
- VIN: WBAVH13528KC99518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 135,529 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
