$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2008 Ford Explorer

2008 Ford Explorer

Limited V8

2008 Ford Explorer

Limited V8

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,684KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5259764
  • Stock #: 20212307A
  • VIN: 1FMEU75878UA56678
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

New Arrival! This 2008 Ford Explorer is for sale today. This SUV has 196,684 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.6L V8 24V MPFI SOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 65
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
Comfort
  • rear air conditioning
  • Rear Heat Ducts
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Trailing arm rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Driver seat memory
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Liftgate window: Flip-up
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • In-Dash 6-disc CD player
  • Surround Audio
  • 50-50 Third Row Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • Memorized Settings including pedals
  • Power Folding Third Row Seat
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Audiophile
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • SYNC(TM)
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Digital Keypad Power Door Locks
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth(R) wireless phone connectivity
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 85 L
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 937 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 950 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 886 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 983 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1011 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1077 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1499 mm
  • Overall Length: 4915 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1151 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1349 mm
  • Curb Weight: 2137 kg
  • Front Hip Room: 1407 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2849 kg
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 2344 L
  • Overall Height: 1849 mm
  • Overall Width: 1867 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1409 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1499 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2888 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 16.6 L/100 km

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

1 877-775-8377
