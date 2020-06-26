2008 Ford Explorer

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control

Remote

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 65

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Comfort rear air conditioning

Rear Heat Ducts

Cargo Area Light

Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension

Trailing arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Driver seat memory

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Liftgate window: Flip-up

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Wheel Width: 7.5

In-Dash 6-disc CD player

Surround Audio

50-50 Third Row Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Wheel Diameter: 18

Tumble forward rear seats

Memorized Settings including pedals

Power Folding Third Row Seat

Audio System Premium Brand: Audiophile

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

Express open/close glass sunroof

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

SYNC(TM)

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Digital Keypad Power Door Locks

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth(R) wireless phone connectivity

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Capacity: 85 L

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Leg Room: 937 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km

3rd Row Head Room: 950 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 886 mm

Rear Head Room: 983 mm

Front Head Room: 1011 mm

Front Leg Room: 1077 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1499 mm

Overall Length: 4915 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1151 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1349 mm

Curb Weight: 2137 kg

Front Hip Room: 1407 mm

Gross Vehicle Weight: 2849 kg

Max Cargo Capacity: 2344 L

Overall Height: 1849 mm

Overall Width: 1867 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1409 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1499 mm

Wheelbase: 2888 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Fuel Consumption: City: 16.6 L/100 km

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.