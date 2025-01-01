Menu
2008 HONDA CR-V 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2008 Honda CR-V

412,945 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V

AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12407472

2008 Honda CR-V

AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
412,945KM
VIN 5J6RE38388L800588

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 412,945 KM

2008 HONDA CR-V 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Childproof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
active head restraints
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners

Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
digital trip meter
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Ambient console lighting
Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders
Average fuel consumption indicator
(2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
Retractable centre tray table

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Heated pwr mirrors
Front & rear splash guards
P225/65R17 all-season tires

Cloth front bucket seats-inc: driver seat manual height adjustment

(4) speakers
aux input jack

Dual-stage
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt
dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
17 steel wheels

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2008 Honda CR-V