Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2008 HONDA FIT</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1752107560280_5442168698572002 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Power Mirror</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p>

2008 Honda Fit

126,930 KM

Details Description Features

$8,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Fit

AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12739455

2008 Honda Fit

AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12739455
  2. 12739455
  3. 12739455
  4. 12739455
  5. 12739455
  6. 12739455
  7. 12739455
  8. 12739455
  9. 12739455
  10. 12739455
  11. 12739455
  12. 12739455
  13. 12739455
  14. 12739455
  15. 12739455
  16. 12739455
  17. 12739455
  18. 12739455
  19. 12739455
  20. 12739455
  21. 12739455
  22. 12739455
  23. 12739455
  24. 12739455
  25. 12739455
  26. 12739455
  27. 12739455
  28. 12739455
  29. 12739455
  30. 12739455
  31. 12739455
  32. 12739455
  33. 12739455
  34. 12739455
  35. 12739455
  36. 12739455
  37. 12739455
Contact Seller

$8,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,930KM
VIN JHMGD38428S809669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7370B
  • Mileage 126,930 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA FIT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Power Mirror

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*





Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension
Drive-by-wire throttle
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Childproof rear door locks
3-point rear centre seatbelt
Driver & front passenger side airbags w/passenger seat occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Interior

Driver Vanity Mirror
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Maintenance minder
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down
digital trip meter
passenger side seatback pocket
Front door pocket storage bins
Fold-flat front & rear seats

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Rear wiper w/washer
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Hood insulator
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/body-coloured bezels

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Seating

60/40 split rear Magic Seat

Comfort

Cargo area storage bins & (4) tie downs

Additional Features

digital odometer
Instrument cluster-inc: tachometer
Cloth reclining front bucket seats-inc: adjustable head restraints
3-point height-adjustable seatbelts w/front pretensioners
14 steel wheels w/covers
1.5L SOHC MPFI 16-valve VTEC I4 engine
MacPherson front strut suspension
P175/65SR14 all-season tires
Driver & front passenger dual stage
dual threshold airbags (SRS)
Beverage holders-inc: (2) front
(3) rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2008 Honda Fit AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2008 Honda Fit AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 126,930 KM $8,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X3 XDrive30i/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 BMW X3 XDrive30i/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 51,406 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 151,531 KM $9,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2008 Honda Fit