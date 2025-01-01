Menu
2008 Lexus ES 350

82,927 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus ES 350

6A

12250981

2008 Lexus ES 350

6A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,927KM
VIN JTHBJ46G482237719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Golden Almond Met
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA37719
  • Mileage 82,927 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Base

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2008 Lexus ES 350