$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Lexus ES 350
6A
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,927KM
VIN JTHBJ46G482237719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Golden Almond Met
- Interior Colour Cashmere
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA37719
- Mileage 82,927 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Base
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
