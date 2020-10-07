2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Genuine wood console insert Seating MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Bodyside mouldings Suspension Sport Suspension Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Sport steering wheel HVAC memory Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Childseat sensing airbag Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual passenger lumbar support Mode Select Transmission Manual driver lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

