2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

84,000 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

C 350 4dr All-wheel Drive 4MATIC Sedan

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

84,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: F195136
  • VIN: WDDGF87X38F195136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic [black]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/leather Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 2008 Mercedes-Benz C350 4MATIC Sedan! Only 84000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- dual sunroofs

- heated seats

- automatic headlights

- 3 zone automatic climate control

- Bluetooth

- cruise control



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Bodyside mouldings
Sport Suspension
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Sport steering wheel
HVAC memory
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

