2008 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

P321951 VIN: 4JGBB86E48A321951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Metallic [blue]

Interior Colour Alpaca Grey W/leather Upholstery [grey]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P321951

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Garage door transmitter Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Comfort rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Trim Bodyside mouldings Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual driver lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

