2008 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

57,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2008 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Base

2008 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Base

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8068150
  • Stock #: P321951
  • VIN: 4JGBB86E48A321951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Metallic [blue]
  • Interior Colour Alpaca Grey W/leather Upholstery [grey]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P321951
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!! 2008 Mercedes ML350 4matic!! With ONLY 57000KM!!!






Options Include:



- Navigation



- Heated seats



- Dual zone climate control



- Park assist



- Sunroof






AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Garage door transmitter
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

