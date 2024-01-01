$18,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser
V6 5A
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser
V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
216,775KM
Used
VIN JTEBU11F28K003564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 216,775 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
c package
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser