Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2009 AUCRA TL AWD</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Push To Start</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1753745061501_942378927006769 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2009 Acura TL

147,562 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Acura TL

3.7L w/Nav Pkg/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12807664

2009 Acura TL

3.7L w/Nav Pkg/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12807664
  2. 12807664
  3. 12807664
  4. 12807664
  5. 12807664
  6. 12807664
  7. 12807664
  8. 12807664
  9. 12807664
  10. 12807664
  11. 12807664
  12. 12807664
  13. 12807664
  14. 12807664
  15. 12807664
  16. 12807664
  17. 12807664
  18. 12807664
  19. 12807664
  20. 12807664
  21. 12807664
  22. 12807664
  23. 12807664
  24. 12807664
  25. 12807664
  26. 12807664
  27. 12807664
  28. 12807664
  29. 12807664
  30. 12807664
  31. 12807664
  32. 12807664
  33. 12807664
  34. 12807664
  35. 12807664
  36. 12807664
  37. 12807664
  38. 12807664
  39. 12807664
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,562KM
VIN 19UUA96549A801271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,562 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 AUCRA TL AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

- Push To Start

- Power Window& Locks

- Memory Seats

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
Auxiliary input jack
Integrated rear glass antenna

Interior

Trip Computer
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
coin holder
dual cup holders
Carpeted floor mats
Maintenance minder
Overhead sunglass holder
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Front/rear map lights
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Adjustable rear headrests
Pwr windows w/front auto-up/down
Exterior temp indicator
Remote trunk/fuel door release
audio
Multi-info display
Rear heater/air conditioning vents
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless telephone interface
Illuminated dual visor vanity mirrors
User-programmable interior lighting
Blue ambient interior lighting
Driver & front passenger lower instument panel side pocket storage
XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month free trial
GPS-linked solar sensing dual zone/mode automatic climate control w/air filtration & humidity control

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Front/rear stabilizer bar
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Vented front/solid rear pwr disc brakes
Speed-sensing electric pwr steering

Convenience

Roof Console
(2) cupholders

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear 3-point seat belts
Childproof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure (ACE)
Hill start assist
Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold airbags
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/front passenger occupant position detection system
LATCH child seat mounting system
Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location sensors
Phosphorescent emergency trunk opener
Impact-absorbing front/rear crumple zones
Front height adjustable 3-point seat belts w/automatic tensioning system & dual stage load limiter

Exterior

Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Rear decklid spoiler
Front fog lights
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass
Body-coloured front splash guards
Platinum plating front grille
Acoustic front windshield
Heated pwr mirrors w/memory

Additional Features

Hard Disc Drive
grade logic control
speed-sensitive volume control
USB port
key-off operation
anti-theft feature
Rear seat centre armrest w/locking trunk pass-through
P245/45VR18 all-season tires
Auto-on/off high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
3.7L SOHC MPFI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
Quad exhaust finishers
Super handling all-wheel-drive (SH-AWD)
18 x 8 alloy wheels
auto-open/close
auto-reverse
reverse gear tilt-down
sliding shade
integrated turn indicators
navigation controls
Front centre console w/adjustable armrest -inc: dual-level storage compartment
hidden sliding tray
Lighting -inc: front footwell
SportBRp tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/interior coloured stitching & cruise
Navigation system w/trilingual voice recognition
440-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/WMA player -inc: Dolby Pro Logic II
ELS (10) speaker DTS surround sound system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2025 Honda Passport TrailSport AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Honda Passport TrailSport AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 11,309 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor CVT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor CVT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 60,318 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i/ PREMIUM ENHANCED/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i/ PREMIUM ENHANCED/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM 74,854 KM $21,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2009 Acura TL