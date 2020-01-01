SUPER LOW KMS 2009 Audi TTS Quattro Coupe! Only 59500kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- heated seats



- navigation



- parking sensors



- automatic headlights



- cruise control



- Bose Audio







AND MUCH MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

High intensity discharge headlights

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights

Headlight cleaning Trim Leather upholstery

Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Suspension Sport Suspension Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Sport steering wheel

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Wireless phone connectivity

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Mode Select Transmission

Adaptive suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.