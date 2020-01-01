SUPER LOW KMS 2009 Audi TTS Quattro Coupe! Only 59500kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- heated seats
- navigation
- parking sensors
- automatic headlights
- cruise control
- Bose Audio
AND MUCH MORE!
All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
- Safety
-
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Diversity antenna
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- High intensity discharge headlights
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Headlight cleaning
- Trim
-
- Leather upholstery
- Leather shift knob
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Speed Sensitive Wipers
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Automatic temperature control
- Delay-off headlights
- Fully automatic headlights
- Suspension
-
- Seating
-
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Electronic stability
- Radio data system
- Sport steering wheel
- Turn signal indicator mirrors
- Anti-whiplash front head restraints
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
- Mode Select Transmission
- Adaptive suspension
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.