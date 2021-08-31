Menu
2009 BMW X6

85,000 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
xDrive35i

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

85,000KM
Used
  VIN: 5uxfg43569l224761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tasman Green Metallic [green]
  • Interior Colour Black W/nevada Leather Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # P224761
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport Suspension
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Skid Plates
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Sport steering wheel
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

