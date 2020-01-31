Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

  • 144,992KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4627623
  • Stock #: 791177A
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E59R518692
Exterior Colour
Deep Crimson
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

New Arrival! This 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today. This van has 144,992 kms. It's deep crimson in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 12V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • 1st
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Fuel Type: Flexible
  • 2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 76 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 997 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 923 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2540 kg
  • Overall Height: 1750 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1643 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1011 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1237 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1576 mm
  • Curb Weight: 1960 kg
  • Front Hip Room: 1447 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1032 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1601 mm
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 3967 L
  • Overall Length: 5144 mm
  • Overall Width: 2000 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1646 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3078 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights

