UNBELIEVABLE 2009 Ford Mustang GT California Convertible! Only 138000kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- navigation



- leather interior



- cruise control



- heated seats



- Shaker 1000 AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CDx6/MP3



- A/C



- automatic transmission







*rebuilt title







AND TONS MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

Safety Traction Control

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Variably intermittent wipers Seating Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Premium audio system

Glass rear window

Convertible roof lining

Power convertible roof

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Variable intake manifold

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.