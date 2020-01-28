Menu
2009 Ford Mustang

GT

2009 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4549617
  • Stock #: F144726
  • VIN: 1ZVHT85H195144726
Exterior Colour
Black Clearcoat [black]
Interior Colour
Black/dove Accent W/gt Leather Nudo Aberdeen Spor
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
UNBELIEVABLE 2009 Ford Mustang GT California Convertible! Only 138000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- navigation

- leather interior

- cruise control

- heated seats

- Shaker 1000 AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CDx6/MP3

- A/C

- automatic transmission



*rebuilt title



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variably intermittent wipers
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Premium audio system
  • Glass rear window
  • Convertible roof lining
  • Power convertible roof
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension

