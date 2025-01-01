Menu
2009LEXUS RX350

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 
CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2009 Lexus RX 350

183,963 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Lexus RX 350

4WD 4DR

12857738

2009 Lexus RX 350

4WD 4DR

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,963KM
VIN JTJHK31U092061797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,963 KM

Vehicle Description

2009LEXUS RX350

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 
CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Digital clock
adjustable headrests
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Accessory pwr outlets
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Passenger assist grips
Overhead sunglasses holder
Remote fuel-filler door release
Cargo area tonneau cover
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Cargo area tie down rings
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
40/20/40 split-folding rear seat
Sliding front centre console box
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Easy access memory system
Maple or walnut wood grain trim
Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down

Exterior

Roof Rack
Rear Step Bumper
Chrome Door Handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Light control system
Rear Bumper Protector
Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/washers
Water repellent door glass
Body-colour electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
P225/65R17 all-season tires

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Rear door child safety locks
All-position 3-point seat belts
Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor

Mechanical

Transmission Cooler
Engine Oil Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
HD battery
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Full-time 4-wheel drive
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Anti-vibration subframe
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe
Limited slip centre differential

Additional Features

coolant temp
dual trip odometer
cargo area
pretensioners
force limiters
alternator
starter
Roof-mounted body-coloured spoiler
HD heater
Driver memory
OD cancel switch
front seat belts
jam protection
soft-touch heater controls
gas struts
anti-dive geometry
Front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable
Pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way driver seat
8-way front passenger seat
Warnings -inc: low fuel/oil/washer fluid levels
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust/pollen/deodorizing filter
Lights-inc: reading
5-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD
Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension -inc: coil springs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

