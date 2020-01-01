Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550 4dr All-wheel Drive 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550 4dr All-wheel Drive 4MATIC Sedan

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4420041
  2. 4420041
  3. 4420041
  4. 4420041
  5. 4420041
  6. 4420041
  7. 4420041
  8. 4420041
  9. 4420041
  10. 4420041
  11. 4420041
  12. 4420041
  13. 4420041
Contact Seller

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4420041
  • Stock #: P246171
  • VIN: WDDNG86X39A246171
Exterior Colour
Obsidian Black Metallic [black]
Interior Colour
Black/black W/leather Upholstery [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
STUNNING 2009 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC Sedan! Only 48000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- sunroof

- heated seats

- cooled seats

- parking sensors

- rearview camera

- power trunk

- automatic headlights



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Genuine wood console insert
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Entertainment System
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Emergency communication system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Genuine wood dashboard insert
  • Genuine wood door panel insert
  • HVAC memory
  • Head restraints memory
  • Power adjustable front head restraints
  • Weather band radio
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Auto tilt-away steering wheel
  • Rear window blind
  • Power adjustable rear head restraints
  • DVD-Audio
  • Residual heat recirculation
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Door auto-latch
  • Childseat sensing airbag
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Auto-levelling suspension
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Adaptive suspension
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Power 4-way passenger lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2013 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 135,000 KM
$22,800 + tax & lic
2011 Ferrari 458 ITA...
 80,500 KM
$188,800 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX70 S...
 41,000 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message