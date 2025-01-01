$9,299+ tax & licensing
2009 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL
2009 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # UH-5297
- Mileage 134,756 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 MINI COOPER S
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
- Heated Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Automatic Climate Control
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Power Window& Locks
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Convenience
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From UC Auto
Email UC Auto
UC Auto
Call Dealer
236-877-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
236-877-4881