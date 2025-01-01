Menu
2009 MINI COOPER S

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Automatic Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Power Window& Locks

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2009 MINI Cooper

134,756 KM

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
2009 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12380403

2009 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,756KM
VIN WMWMF73509TW81639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UH-5297
  • Mileage 134,756 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MINI COOPER S

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Automatic Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Power Window& Locks

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Front Wheel Drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Engine start/stop button
MacPherson front suspension
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr assist steering (EPAS)

Brake Assist
Collapsible steering column
Crumple zones
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Hill Assist
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Rear safety belts w/force limiters
Battery safety terminal
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)

tilt
Clock

Trip Computer
on-board computer
auto climate control
outside temp display
Front seatback storage nets
Rear pwr outlet
Luggage compartment cover
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome ring
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear wiper w/washer
Rear roof spoiler
Body-coloured roof
Chrome side window trim
Bow-type chrome door handles
Chrome headlamp and taillamp surrounds
Speed-sensitive intermittent wipers w/heated windshield washer jets

Electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
multi-purpose storage
force limiters
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Air inlet on hood
Black hexagon grille
Front & rear foglights
White turn signal indicators
Chrome fuel filler door
Body-coloured tailgate handle strip
Stainless steel driver side footrest
3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel -inc: audio & cruise controls
Cooled Glove Box
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Illuminated
Sport button
1.6L DOHC DI (MED) 16-valve twin scroll turbocharged I4 engine
Dual pipe centred exhaust system w/chrome tips
FRONT & REAR
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Front safety belts w/tensioners
Centre console w/(2) front & (1) rear cupholders
telescoping steering wheel column
Instrumentation -inc: vehicle monitor system
Pwr windows w/comfort open
driver side comfort close
Chrome side air inlets w/S insignia

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2009 MINI Cooper