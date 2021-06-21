Menu
2009 MINI Cooper S

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

2dr Hatchback

2dr Hatchback

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

81,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7353797
  • Stock #: FW80172
  • VIN: WMWMF73569TW80172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper White [white]
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black/carbon Black W/leatherette Upholster
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2009 MINI Cooper S! Only 81000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- dual sunroofs

- heated seats

- automatic headlights

- Bluetooth

- automatic transmission



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
SPEED CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Sport steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

