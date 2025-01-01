Menu
<p>2009 TOYOTA COROLLA</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDEN OVER 2000$, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747520285435_14839286163800025 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</p><br><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

152,975 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12541162

2009 Toyota Corolla

AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,975KM
VIN 2T1BU40E19C190118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,975 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDEN OVER 2000$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Front independent Macpherson gas strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear torsion beam suspension w/coil springs

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fadeout dome lamp
accessory pwr outlet
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area side storage compartments
Centre console storage pockets
Driver & front passenger closing door pockets & map pockets
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Full fabric seat trim
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Retractable coat hooks

Exterior

Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Tinted glass w/acoustic windshield glass

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Front seat belt pretensioners
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Front side air bags
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides

Media / Nav / Comm

Glass imprinted antenna -inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring

Seating

Front bucket seats -inc: seat recline

Additional Features

door ajar
force limiters
headlamps on
vertical headrest adjustment
driver seat vertical adjustment
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
B-pillar adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

