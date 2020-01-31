Menu
2010 Bentley Continental

GTC Speed

2010 Bentley Continental

GTC Speed

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$98,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4624752
  • Stock #: P064144
  • VIN: SCBDP3ZA5AC064144
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Biege
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
12-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
AMAZING 2010 Bentley Continental GTC SPEED! Twin turbo charged with 600HP!! With only 57000KM! 



Options include



- Backup sensors



- Backup Camera



- Heated seats



- 20" Wheels



And MUCH MORE!!!





All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

