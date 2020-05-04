2010 BMW X3

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8

AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leatherette shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

Permanent locking hubs

Rear spoiler: Lip

Heated windshield washer jets

Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner

Leatherette seat upholstery

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

1st and 2nd row tube head airbags

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Silver aluminum rims

Coloured grille w/chrome surround

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 67 L

Stability control with anti-roll control

Front Head Room: 997 mm

Rear Leg Room: 910 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1412 mm

Overall Length: 4569 mm

Curb weight: 1845 kg

Wheelbase: 2795 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1560 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1398 mm

Rear Head Room: 1002 mm

Overall height: 1674 mm

Front Leg Room: 1020 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2345 kg

Overall Width: 1853 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.