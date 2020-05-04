5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
A compact luxury crossover to be the first and arguably the best of its kind. This 2010 BMW X3 is for sale today. This 2010 BMW X3 delivers it all agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Each of its elements work together to make it the perfect travel companion for wherever you want to go. Experience what it truly means to own a compact luxury crossover that is built to perfection.This SUV has 93,202 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L I6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
