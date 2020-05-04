Menu
2010 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2010 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,202KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4959945
  • Stock #: 881421B
  • VIN: WBXPC7C46AWE54285
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

A compact luxury crossover to be the first and arguably the best of its kind. This 2010 BMW X3 is for sale today. This 2010 BMW X3 delivers it all agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Each of its elements work together to make it the perfect travel companion for wherever you want to go. Experience what it truly means to own a compact luxury crossover that is built to perfection.This SUV has 93,202 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L I6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
  • AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leatherette shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • 1st and 2nd row tube head airbags
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Coloured grille w/chrome surround
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 67 L
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Front Head Room: 997 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 910 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1412 mm
  • Overall Length: 4569 mm
  • Curb weight: 1845 kg
  • Wheelbase: 2795 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1560 L
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1398 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1002 mm
  • Overall height: 1674 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1020 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2345 kg
  • Overall Width: 1853 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

