Honda hasnÃ¢t changed much about the Accord, and thatÃ¢s a good thing, says The Car Connection of the 2010 Honda Accord Sedan. This 2010 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today. Sink down into the 2010 Honda Accord Sedan, and youÃ¢ll understand why this is such a popular model. A quiet cabin and outstanding ride quality provide optimal comfort and relaxation, which is ideal for an everyday commuter. In addition, this well-built model provides responsive handling and the reliability you want in a sedan. This coupe has 109690 kms. It's nice in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o