2010 Honda Accord

EX-L V6

2010 Honda Accord

EX-L V6

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,690KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4387881
  • Stock #: 163569A
  • VIN: 1HGCS2A88AA800825
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

Honda hasnÃ¢t changed much about the Accord, and thatÃ¢s a good thing, says The Car Connection of the 2010 Honda Accord Sedan. This 2010 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today. Sink down into the 2010 Honda Accord Sedan, and youÃ¢ll understand why this is such a popular model. A quiet cabin and outstanding ride quality provide optimal comfort and relaxation, which is ideal for an everyday commuter. In addition, this well-built model provides responsive handling and the reliability you want in a sedan. This coupe has 109690 kms. It's nice in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • XM SATELLITE RADIO
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • In-Dash 6-disc CD player
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Driver Heated-Seatback
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Fuel Capacity: 70 L
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Leg Room: 1072 mm
  • Curb Weight: 1566 kg
  • Front Hip Room: 1433 mm
  • Overall Length: 4849 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1176 mm
  • Front Head Room: 950 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 338 L
  • Rear Head Room: 912 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 841 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1483 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2740 mm
  • Overall Width: 1848 mm
  • Overall height: 1432 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1384 mm

Send A Message